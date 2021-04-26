Almuñecar kicks off cultural exploration of 3,000 years of history.

SATURDAY, April 24, saw the launch of the ‘Know Your Heritage’ initiative, a series of cultural themed tours and visits aimed at promoting Almuñecar’s “monumental and archaeological wealth”.

“During more than 3,000 years of history, many civilizations passed through the municipality and left a rich legacy,” said the council’s department of culture.

The first visit at the weekend was to the Necropolis Puente de Noy and was fully booked as soon as it was announced, according to municipal archaeologist, Ivan Sanchez, who stressed that numbers are limited and all anti-Covid measures must be respected.

“This heritage outreach project aims to disseminate Almuñecar’s rich heritage because, as we always say, it must be known to be appreciated, so it was very satisfying to see the great reception. Sadly many people have been left due to the limited capacity, but we are looking into ways to increase this program of visits throughout the year,” he added.

The current program consists of three guided tours, which will visit the archaeological sites associated with the Phoenician-Punic Necropolis, Puente de Noy civilizations.

The next tour, on May 29, will take in the Roman baths and aqueduct next to the Plaza Mayor urbanisation, and there will be visits to the Cave of the Seven Palaces, the Cerro de San Miguel and the Factory of Salted fish in Park El Majuelo.

Finally, on June 26, the remains of walls, towers of the citadel, battlements and Castillo de San Miguel will be explored.

Anybody interested in taking part on the tours can register by e-mailing: gabinetearqueologia@almunecar.es