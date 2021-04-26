Come and celebrate May Day

Saturday May 1st

In the open air with your friends and take part in the ARCH (Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses) Quiz.

Regular quiz enthusiasts have missed this monthly quiz but now it is back! The venue is El Bichito between Coin and Alhaurin el Grande.

There is a huge terrace to ensure correct COVID protocols and food is available from 1pm.

The quiz itself starts at 2pm.

Tables are limited to six and it costs 2.50 euros per person to take part.

For more information and to book contact Manuela on 616 835 000 (call or WhatsApp).

Raising funds for www.horserescuespain.org and Facebook page Centro Andalusi de Rescate de Caballos.