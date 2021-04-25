Wanted German Man Arrested for Fraud in Malaga

POLICE have arrested a German man wanted for fraud in Malaga.

According to Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy, police arrested the man in Malaga after he was accused of Fraud in Germany.

The German citizen was accused by the authorities of his country of economic crimes for the alleged misappropriation of aid funds aimed at companies been arrested by the National Police at Malaga airport.

The man, who had a European arrest warrant in place since last year, was arrested during a National Police checkpoint on passengers when he had just landed in Malaga.

According to the arrest warrant, due to the economic losses suffered by the pandemic, the federal states granted aid of up to €25,000 to companies, and that the detainee allegedly illegally claimed two of them. He then sent them to a bank account used by the alleged gang behind the fraud, all in exchange for a fee for his services.

Although the German authorities warned him of the alleged fraud, the man also allegedly took the funds and removed them from the reach of the German state authorities, so they could not be seized.

The 36-year-old detainee has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number 3 of the National Court.

