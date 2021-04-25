Velez Malaga Takes Step Forward in Pedestrianising Road

VELEZ MALAGA Council has taken a step forward in pedestrianising road Calle Canalejas.

The council said it had met with local merchants in a step forward for pedestrianising the road Calle Canalejas in Velez Malaga.

According to Velez Malaga council, it has met to discuss the plans with the Velez Malaga Association of Merchants (ACEV).

The Mayor of Velez Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and the Councillor of Infrastructures, Juan Garcia, met withthe Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of Velez Malaga (ACEV) as part of a citizen participation initiative before the council pedestrianises the road.

The council said it planned to meet with other “local groups, traders and residents of the area to ask their opinions before proceeding with the drafting of the final plan.”

The council said: “Citizen participation and the opinion of the main participants is key to the proper development and optimal outcome of the work.”

As part of the pedestrianisation in the centre of Velez-Malaga, and once the pedestrianisation of Plaza de Las Carmelitas has been completed, work will continue on Calle Camino de Malaga, which has been closed to traffic for around two years.

The Canalejas preliminary project, like the Camino de Malaga, seeks to give continuity to the Plaza de Las Carmelitas by turning that area into a single space for pedestrian traffic, which will be filled with benches, bins, lights and green spaces.

The council said: “The council team continues to reaffirm its commitment to a historic centre designed for people and advances in the urban transformation of a more modern and sustainable city, which promotes job creation and boosts local trade.”