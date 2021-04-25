Torrox To Participate In Virtual Tourist Fair ‘Meet Hiszpania’

TORROX Town Hall To Participate In Next Week’s Virtual Tourist Fair ‘Meet Hiszpania’

Óscar Medina, the mayor of Torrox, in the province of Málaga, has set his sights on his municipality coming through the pandemic and blossoming again this Summer with the welcome return of tourism, if the vaccination rollout is a success and restrictions are lifted, bringing much needed economic relief to the area.

With this in mind, he has very enterprisingly signed up to participate in First Direct Professional Days, the Spanish tourist sector’s virtual event, which will run until Friday 30, at the Meet Hiszpania 2021.

Said Mr Medina, “We bring Torrox to Poland, to continue diversifying the tourism sector”, insisting that his town has “all the requirements to be a benchmark destination among Europeans: good gastronomy from which enjoy on the beach, or with the charm of a white village, bringing together tradition and avant-garde, offering a wide heritage and cultural offer, in addition to our beaches and, of course, always celebrating being the best climate in Europe”.

Meet Hiszpania will be held virtually and consist of professionals from the tourism sector holding meetings and conferences, and Torrox’s turn will be on Thursday 29, during which, the town hall detailed in their statement, they will make a video presentation about the attractions and beauty of the municipality of Torrox.

All of the usual international tourist fairs have gone virtual due to the pandemic, and Torrox town hall is committed to being present for all of them, as they were with the recent ITB Berlin in mid-March, with FITUR coming up in Madrid in May, as well as the BTL Lisboa in Portugal.


“We adapt to the circumstances and we have to continue to make known that Torrox already demonstrated last summer with the measures we adopted that it is a safe destination”, added the mayor, Óscar Medina, as reported by 101tv.es.

