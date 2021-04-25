SPRING is the best season to visit the peak of La Concha in Marbella.

Besides Marbella’s Puerto Banús, the Sierra Blanca with its peak of La Concha is one of Marbella’s best know images and spring is the season you should visit.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



La Concha is more than 1,200 meters high and offers beautiful views of the Mediterranean. The weather in spring makes it the perfect time to take the hike, with the heat not being too intense and the winds not too strong.

Sierra Blanca, whose name is due to the scarcity of vegetation between its grey limestone rocks, is part of the range of mountains that rise along the coast, situated between the Costa del Sol and the Sierra de las Nieves, between the municipalities of Istán, Ojén, Marbella and Monda.

Just a few kilometers from the city of Marbella, some foothills make up a small mountainous barrier that is shaped like the striated shell of a mollusc, La Concha, and stands like a giant amongst the flat and smooth forms of the coastline.

The peak of La Concha is the second-highest in the area, after the peak of Lastonar, there are also Cerro de la Zarina and the Cruz de Juanar in the area.

The peak of La Concha is a beautiful viewpoint that is unique in the province of Malaga, where you can see the life of Marbella from the heights (if you have quality binoculars) and take in the views of the coasts of Morocco.

On the opposite side, La Concha peak showcases the intricate valleys and mountains that extend inland everywhere.

Around Sierra Blanca, however, you can observe the huge forests of chestnut, cherry, fir, olive, fern, aleppo, and resin pines.

Animal lovers can also see vultures, genets, badgers, goats, wild deer, martens, foxes, wild boars and rabbits.

The views from the peak are incredible, with views of both the Costa del Sol and its beaches and of the surrounding municipalities. On clear days, with a west wind, you can also see Gibraltar, the coast of Africa and the Atlas Mountains.

Source: Malaga Hoy