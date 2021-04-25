Sharing it out in Los Gallardos

THE Gutierrez family from Victors Bar Restaurant in Las Buganvillas held a special giveaway Christmas Hamper raffle.

Unfortunately the winner, regular customer Libby Robertson, was unable to collect it due to lockdown restrictions, so she kindly offered to donate it to be re-raffled.

Sue, wife of Victor and mother of Jake and Taylor, admitted to having eaten ate most of the chocolates and goodies by then.

“So we re-stocked it as an Easter Hamper,” she explained.

Victor, Sue, Jake and Taylor eventually raised a whopping €300 which they shared with the Red Cross (assisting people) as well as Coastal Cleaners (environment) and PAWS-PATAS (animals).

“We want to send a big Thank You from all at PAWS-PATAS,” Chrissie Cremore said afterwards via the Euro Weekly News.

Chrissie, who is on the PAWS-PATAS committee and is also the association’s acting vice-president, announced that the donation would go towards their TNR (Trap, Neuter and Return) cat colony campaign in Las Buganvillas.

“Every euro helps!” she declared.

“And it’s great to hear that Victor, Sue, Jake and Taylor are having such fun with Alpha, the dog they family recently adopted from us” Chrissie added.

She also told the Euro Weekly News that the PAWS-PATAS outlet in Turre is currently closed due to extensive renovations.

“It re-opens on Tuesday June 1, and will be bigger, brighter and bolder with the addition of an Information Centre covering all areas of the PAWS-PATAS Animal Charity, plus the TNR cat colony campaign,” she said.

Email dogs@paws-patas.org or cats@paws-patas.org for further information about PAWS-PATAS and visit the www.paws-patas.org website for details regarding volunteering or donating.

