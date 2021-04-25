Sharing it out in Los Gallardos

By
Linda Hall
-
0
TRIPLE DONATION: Jake and Taylor with the cash for the Red Cross, Coastal Cleaners and PAWS-PATAS Photo credit: Chrissie Cremore

THE Gutierrez family from Victors Bar Restaurant in Las Buganvillas held a special giveaway Christmas Hamper raffle.

Unfortunately the winner, regular customer Libby Robertson, was unable to collect it due to lockdown restrictions, so she kindly offered to donate it to be re-raffled.

Sue, wife of Victor and mother of Jake and Taylor, admitted to having eaten ate most of the chocolates and goodies by then.

“So we re-stocked it as an Easter Hamper,” she explained.

Victor, Sue, Jake and Taylor eventually raised a whopping €300 which they shared with the Red Cross (assisting people) as well as Coastal Cleaners (environment) and PAWS-PATAS (animals).

“We want to send a big Thank You from all at PAWS-PATAS,” Chrissie Cremore said afterwards via the Euro Weekly News.


Chrissie, who is on the PAWS-PATAS committee and is also the association’s acting vice-president, announced that the donation would go towards their TNR (Trap, Neuter and Return) cat colony campaign in Las Buganvillas.

“Every euro helps!” she declared.

“And it’s great to hear that Victor, Sue, Jake and Taylor are having such fun with Alpha, the dog they family recently adopted from us” Chrissie added.


She also told the Euro Weekly News that the PAWS-PATAS outlet in Turre is currently closed due to extensive renovations.

“It re-opens on Tuesday June 1, and will be bigger, brighter and bolder with the addition of an Information Centre covering all areas of the PAWS-PATAS Animal Charity, plus the TNR cat colony campaign,” she said.

Email dogs@paws-patas.org or cats@paws-patas.org for further information about PAWS-PATAS and visit the www.paws-patas.org website for details regarding volunteering or donating.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

