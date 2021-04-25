Sea turtles can drown

Sea turtles can drown
LOS CERILLOS: Guardia Civil officers and Equinac experts examine the dead turtle Photo credit: Guardia Civil

A ROQUETAS resident alerted the Emergency Services after spotting a beached, dead turtle on the Los Cerrillos shore.

Following set procedures, the Guardia Civil and members of the wildlife rescue organisation Equinac went to the beach to examine the loggerhead.

The large male turtle, whose shell measured 80 centimetres across, was neither microchipped nor tagged, the Equinac and Guardia Civil experts found.

They concluded that it had drowned, as one of its front flippers was entangled in a section of fishing net which had prevented it both from swimming and eating normally.

A subsequent post-mortem found sand and a chocolate wrapper in the turtle’s digestive tract, confirming that the fishing net was the principal cause of its death by drowning.

