Puig Insists Valencia Must Fulfill The Commitment To Finish The New Mestalla

By
Chris King
-
0
Puig Insists Valencia Must Fulfill The Commitment To Finish The New Mestalla
Puig Insists Valencia Must Fulfill The Commitment To Finish The New Mestalla. image: twitter

PUIG Insists Valencia Must Fulfill The Commitment To Finish The New Mestalla

Ximo Puig, the president of the Generalitat and secretary-general of the PSPV, on Saturday 24, after presiding over the PSPV National Committee, spoke to the media about the pending construction works of Valencia CF’s new Mestalla football stadium, as well as the demolition of the Exposition neighbourhood.

Referring to the extension of the Strategic Territorial Action (ATE) that has been requested by the football club, he insisted that Valencia CF, “has to fulfill the commitments derived from the past, and everything agreed in the law, because this is the only way”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

On Friday, Enric Morera, the president of Les Corts Valencianes, claimed to be aware that the property of Valencia CF can present a request to the current Strategic Territorial Action (ATE), for aid towards the construction of the New Mestalla.

Sandra Gómez, the deputy mayor of Valencia, and mayor of Urban Development, said that her council would “study and respond” when valencia CF presents such a document, “if it exists”, refusing to comment more on “an alleged announced report by Morera, and of which I do not even know the content”, adding that, “the president of Les Corts does not work either in the City Council or in the Conselleria”.

Puig said he wished Valencia CF “the best possible, because “it is much more than a football club for society”, but, he insisted that, “the law must be followed to comply with everything agreed. It seems to me that it is the way, because the only possible way is compliance with the legislation”.


When asked to comment on the document to which Morera was referring, Puig said that he had no proof of its existence, adding, “I hope that action is taken by those who correspond and fulfilling the commitments derived from the past”, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here