Mild Covid Symptoms Being Mistaken For Flu

DOCTORS are warning that mild Covid-19 symptoms could be mistaken for flu and say not to ignore them.

All of the Covid-19 outbreaks detected in the Balearic Islands occur at family or social gatherings and people are spreading the virus by confusing mild symptoms for flu, according to Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee.

“People with flu symptoms, such as fever, muscle ache or extreme tiredness should not go to work, because they may have mild symptoms of coronavirus,” he said.

He went on to say: “Although the numbers are better, the virus has not disappeared, the Balearics reported 51 new Covid-19 infections on Friday and 38 of them were in Mallorca. The situation is now stable in all the Islands except Minorca, where cases are rising due to three localised outbreaks.”

On Friday there were 38 patients on Covid wards and another 20 in intensive care. A total of 799 people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands.

Dr Arranz said: “When we talked about a slow de-escalation it shouldn’t surprise anyone and it will last until a large part of the population is vaccinated.”

Although these numbers come from the Balearic Islands, it is worth everyone not ignoring any symptoms they have that may be signs of having Covid-19.

Source: Majorca Daily Bulletin

