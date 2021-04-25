Mayor Offers Town’s Only Bar For Rent At €5 Month

MAYOR Offers The Town’s Only Bar For Rent At €5 Month, But, there are requirements



Ismael Laguna, the mayor of Caracuel de Calatrava, a small town of 122 inhabitants, in the province of Ciudad Real, Castile–La Mancha, posted an advert on social media on April 16, looking for a young family with children to run the only bar in the municipality, calling the bar, “in perfect condition for use and exploitation”.

Today, Saturday 24, a surprised Mr Laguna commented, “We are overwhelmed because we did not expect so many requests. Since we posted the ad on social media on April 16, we have received more than 650 replies, and not only from Spain, but also from Italy, France, and South America”.

The monthly rent on the bar is €5, but, if required, for an extra €150 month, the family can have the use of a four-roomed house, with a garage, terrace, and a corral, and to qualify, a family must have at least two children of school age, and have a background in the hospitality sector, and must produce a reference from a previous employer.

Laguna attributes the large number of applications received to the economic crisis created by the pandemic, saying, “Many unemployed hospitality professionals have contacted us or who have had to close their business and also many people who have nothing. The pandemic has done a lot of damage.

It was the pandemic that caused the bar to close originally, “It coincided with the end of the rental contract and we did not renew it out of fear, because here 70 percent of the population is older”, said Laguna.

He continued, “Many tell us that they want to change their life, stop being urbanites and come to live in a small, quiet and well-connected town because we are 15 kilometers from Ciudad Real and Puertollano”.

The job application is open, and the mayor offers it until the end of April, and can still be applied for by emailing – repueblacaracuel@gmail.com as reported by lasprovincias.es.

