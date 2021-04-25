Málaga Has Highest Number Of People Reported Missing In Andalucía

MÁLAGA Province Has The Highest Number Of People Reported Missing In The Whole Of Andalucía

A statistic that we don’t want to hear is the one from the National Centre for the Disappeared (CNDES), who recently published a report from the Ministry of the Interior which said that Málaga province has the highest number of missing people reported in the whole of Andalucía.

This report had been compiled using data gathered by the State Security Forces and Bodies and Autonomous Police in the database of Missing Persons and Unidentified Human Remains (PDyRH), and seen by Spanish publication Europa Press.

During the first state of alarm in Andalucía, between March 14 and June 21, 2020, 491 persons were registered as being reported missing, with 140 of them in Málaga, and then during the second state of alarm from October through to December 31, out of 483 reported missing, 133 were again in Málaga.

In the case of active disappearances in Andalucía, out of 1,576 reported to the end of 2020, Cádiz has the highest number at 665, with Málaga on 220.

The report also included those who voluntarily disappeared, as with minors who fled from protection centres, with Málaga the fourth highest in Andalucía, having 29 cases, of which, 21 were in Torremolinos, with other cases in Cártama, Archidona, Alhaurín de la Torre, Málaga city itself, and Cortes de la Frontera.

Alerts from the CNDES website were also listed, which recorded 16 disappearances in the province, along with the reports of bodies found during the past ten years, which included 97 in Málaga – 40 of which were formally identified – coming third in the whole of Spain, behind Madrid and Cádiz, as reported by 101tv.es.

