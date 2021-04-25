Important Dates in Spain

DO you know the important dates and public holidays in Spain? We’ve rounded up a list of them for you!

Whether you’re living in Spain or just here to visit, it’s important to add Spain’s public holidays and key dates in your diary or on the calendar, because, on some of these dates businesses and public offices will close or have reduced hours.

In general, regional Spanish holidays coincide with large Spanish festivals and can be a great time to visit a new city, try authentic Spanish food and see many Spanish traditions.

Although regions have their own bank holidays, these are the important dates celebrated across Spain in 2021:

19 March (Friday): Father’s Day (also coincides with Saint Joseph’s Day)

28 March (Sunday): Daylight saving time starts, thereafter shifting the clocks one hour forward

1 May (Saturday): Labor Day

2 May (Sunday): Mother’s Day (Dia de la Madre) – first Sunday in May

15 August (Sunday): Assumption of Mary (always falls within the school summer break)

12 October (Tuesday): Spanish National Day

31 October (Sunday): Daylight saving time ends, thereafter moving the clocks back one hour

31 October (Sunday): Although All Saints’ Day on 1 November is more important in Spain, some people celebrate Halloween

1 November (Monday): All Saints’ Day

6 December (Monday): Spanish Constitution Day

Unlike regional holidays, these are the public holidays celebrated across the whole of Spain in 2021:

1 January (Friday): New Year’s Day (Año Nuevo)

2 April (Friday): Good Friday (Viernes Santo)

1 May (Saturday): Labor Day (also referred to as Worker’s Day) (Día del Trabajo)

15 August (Sunday): Assumption of Mary (Asunción de la Virgen)

16 August (Monday): Assumption of Mary holiday

12 October (Tuesday): Spain’s National Day/Columbus Day

1 November (Monday): All Saints’ Day (Fiesta de Todos los Santos)

6 December (Monday): Spanish Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución)

8 December (Wednesday): Immaculate Conception (La Inmaculada Concepción)

25 December (Saturday): Christmas (Navidad)

27 December (Monday): Christmas holiday

Source: Expatica