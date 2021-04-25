Honourable mention for Almeria

Honourable mention for Almeria
ALMERIA POLYTUNNELS: Featured in opening shots of Bladerunner 2049 Photo credit: Amusing Planet, Edward Burtynsky

EACH year as all eyes turn to the Oscars, Almeria province relives its own Hollywood roles.

It has been the setting for seven Oscar-winning films, beginning with Lawrence of Arabia (1962) followed by Cleopatra (1963), Patton (1970), Travels with My Aunt (1972) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

Nijar’s Monsul beach was chosen for location scenes in Almodovar’s Hable con Ella (Talk to Her) in 2002 and in 2017 the El Ejido and Campohermoso polytunnels appeared in the opening shots of Bladerunner 2049.

Almeria also featured in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won two Oscars in 2019 although this was more of an “honourable mention” as it was named as the setting for  location shots in Red Blood, Red Skin, a fictional spaghetti western that was actually a film-within-a-film.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

