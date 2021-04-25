Honourable mention for Almeria

EACH year as all eyes turn to the Oscars, Almeria province relives its own Hollywood roles.

It has been the setting for seven Oscar-winning films, beginning with Lawrence of Arabia (1962) followed by Cleopatra (1963), Patton (1970), Travels with My Aunt (1972) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

Nijar’s Monsul beach was chosen for location scenes in Almodovar’s Hable con Ella (Talk to Her) in 2002 and in 2017 the El Ejido and Campohermoso polytunnels appeared in the opening shots of Bladerunner 2049.

Almeria also featured in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won two Oscars in 2019 although this was more of an “honourable mention” as it was named as the setting for location shots in Red Blood, Red Skin, a fictional spaghetti western that was actually a film-within-a-film.

