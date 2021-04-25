Half of Spain’s doctors suffering from burnout due to pandemic a study by the Galtea Foundation has found.

MORE than 4,500 doctors in Spain took part in the study ‘Repercussions of Covid-19’ to determine their health and wellbeing, during the first and the last quarter of 2020.

More than half (51 per cent) said they feel “overwhelmed”, burned out and less physically and emotionally prepared for new waves on the pandemic, “since they are facing them without having been able to recover from the previous ones”.

A third of the professionals have had to face ethical dilemmas, with 61 per cent saying the best way to deal with them would usually be as a team.

As a result, one in five have considered early retirement when the time comes and a third (34 per cent) have even considered the idea of leaving the profession – although they admit that they won’t.

Nevertheless, doctors have felt “massively supported by their colleagues and teams in the worst moments of the crisis (83 per cent) and also by patients (82 per cent).

“But only one out of every three physicians has perceived the support of their organisation, managers or directors at the centres where they work,” said the foundation in a statement.

Dr. Tomás Cobo, President of the Medical College Organisation, said the data highlights “the tremendous effort made by the profession and the need to take care of the caregiver at all possible levels”.

“It is essential that healthcare professionals receive maximum support because they are the fundamental pillar of our healthcare system,” he said.

The Galatea Foundation has stressed there is a psychological telesupport service for health and social professionals in emotional distress due to the Covid health crisis.

“Using the experience of the Galatea Foundation in mental health care for health professionals, we offer a service of psychological support via videoconference to help in the situation caused by the Covid-19.”

The support is available Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm by calling 900 670 777 / 935 678 856.