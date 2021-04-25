Great-gandson of one of Spain’s ‘top scientists’ visits new Murcia museum in his honour

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Great-gandson of one of Spain's 'top scientists' visits new Murcia museum in his honour

Great-grandson of one of Spain’s ‘top scientists’ visits new Murcia museum in his honour.

CARLOS de Miguel Peral has had a sneak preview of the construction of a new house-museum in honour of one of “Spain’s greatest scientists of the 19th Century”, Isaac Peral, in Cartagena where the inventor was born.

Isaac Peral was a Spanish engineer, naval officer and designer of the Peral S-81 Submarine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

He joined the Spanish navy in 1866, and developed the first electric-powered submarine which was launched in 1888.

It was not accepted by political authorities, but it was accepted by the naval. He then left the navy to develop other inventions commercially.

Great-grandson was accompanied by Cartagena Mayor, Ana Belén Castejón who explained the ins and outs of the project, located in the alley of Zorrilla.


The building is being totally refurbished to recreate “a typical house of Cartagena in the late 19th Century” and along with being a museum, will have a projection room, conference room and several exhibition areas that will include a collection of objects donated by historian Diego Quevedo.

Miguel expressed his thanks on behalf of his whole family, stressing that the museum “helps to spread the greatness of the figure of Isaac Peral”.

The mayor explained: “Isaac Peral is one of our most illustrious Cartagena natives, a man who changed the world thanks to his ingenuity and intelligence.


“With this project, we pay tribute to him and contribute to both our neighbours and tourists who visit us know even more of the great inventor.”

“It has been a pleasure to show our project to the great-grandson of Peral and hear family stories about the inventor. We hope the family can join us at the opening of the house-museum, when the works are completed, if the health situation permits.”

Work on the €203,000 project began in late January.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here