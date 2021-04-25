Great-gandson of one of Spain’s ‘top scientists’ visits new Murcia museum in his honour

Great-grandson of one of Spain’s ‘top scientists’ visits new Murcia museum in his honour.

CARLOS de Miguel Peral has had a sneak preview of the construction of a new house-museum in honour of one of “Spain’s greatest scientists of the 19th Century”, Isaac Peral, in Cartagena where the inventor was born.

Isaac Peral was a Spanish engineer, naval officer and designer of the Peral S-81 Submarine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He joined the Spanish navy in 1866, and developed the first electric-powered submarine which was launched in 1888.

It was not accepted by political authorities, but it was accepted by the naval. He then left the navy to develop other inventions commercially.

Great-grandson was accompanied by Cartagena Mayor, Ana Belén Castejón who explained the ins and outs of the project, located in the alley of Zorrilla.

The building is being totally refurbished to recreate “a typical house of Cartagena in the late 19th Century” and along with being a museum, will have a projection room, conference room and several exhibition areas that will include a collection of objects donated by historian Diego Quevedo.

Miguel expressed his thanks on behalf of his whole family, stressing that the museum “helps to spread the greatness of the figure of Isaac Peral”.

The mayor explained: “Isaac Peral is one of our most illustrious Cartagena natives, a man who changed the world thanks to his ingenuity and intelligence.

“With this project, we pay tribute to him and contribute to both our neighbours and tourists who visit us know even more of the great inventor.”

“It has been a pleasure to show our project to the great-grandson of Peral and hear family stories about the inventor. We hope the family can join us at the opening of the house-museum, when the works are completed, if the health situation permits.”

Work on the €203,000 project began in late January.