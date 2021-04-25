Granada Hospital First In Spain To Use New Oncology Software

Granada Hospital First In Spain To Use New Oncology Software. image: juntadeandalucia

GRANADA Hospital The First In Spain To Use A New Oncology Software for children

Granada’s Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital has become the first in Spain to use a pioneering Oncopediatrics software to administer chemotherapy treatments in this field of medicine, to children.

The entire process is controlled by the nursing professionals through a mobile device which, by the use of barcodes, reads the patient’s identifiers which are on a bracelet, showing the medications – which also have barcodes – required by each patient, with the read information then being transmitted to the infusion pump, in the correct dosage, ensuring greater safety.

The bar codes on each child’s bracelet ensure that each one is correctly and adequately identified so that the prescribed medications are administered in the right order, with all the actions being recorded by the infusion pump, from the route of administration, the total volume of medication given, the type, and the rate of infusion, giving a complete recording of the whole process.

This system of software was pioneered for use in Granada’s Oncology Day Hospital since 2019, but only for adults, with both professionals and patients rating it a huge success, operating in the same manner with the adult patient having a bracelet that transmits a signal via wi-fi to the medication infusion pump.

Chemotherapy, especially in minors, requires control techniques that, conventionally, are always carried out with the ‘double check’ but the medical professionals, to avoid by error in the type or amount of medication administered, but with this software system, everything is controlled, even down to the recording of each step of the process, as reported by juntadealdalucia.es.


