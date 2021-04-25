Extended opening hours on Spain’s Costa Blanca from tomorrow.

THE hospitality industry and shops in Valencia will see their opening hours extended until 10pm from Monday, April 26.

The move was announced by President Ximo Puig, and includes other new Covid measures which will remain in place until the end of State of Alarm on May 9.

Shops, bars and restaurants will now be able to stay open until 10pm, with a maximum capacity of 30 per cent inside. Bars and restaurants with terraces will be able to utilise 100 per cent of the space with a maximum of six people per table.

🔴 Actualización Medidas #COVID19 en la Comunidad Valenciana 🍽 Hostelería y restauración hasta las 22h

🛍️ Comercio hasta las 22h

🎨 Aumento de aforo en cultura, ceremonias y celebraciones

📢 Prorrogadas el resto de medidas 🗓️ Del 26 de abril al 9 de mayo pic.twitter.com/aHiX4BjO97 — Generalitat (@generalitat) April 22, 2021



Shopping centres in the region such as Aqua, El Centro Comercial, El Saler, Hipercor, Bonaire or Nuevo Centro will remain open until 10 pm and El Corte Inglés will be able to keep its entire surface open to the public, with only the supermarket being open to the public until now, reports Las Provincias.

Cinemas, theatres and museums will increase their capacity from 50 to 75 per cent and ceremonies and celebrations to 50 per cent.

Groups of six people are permitted in public and two families in homes and private spaces.

And Puig confirmed perimeter restrictions will remain in place until May 9.

Valencia’s Ministry of Health plans to administer 249,743 doses of the four vaccines that are already authorised in the European market – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen – over the next week.

According to Health Minister, Ana Barceló, this level of doses will break a new record of inoculations in seven days, having slowed down slightly to 185,000 vaccinations a week.

Referring to the four centres set up to speed up the vaccination campaign, Barceló said: “we can vaccinate seven days necessary and thus achieve the optimal rhythm that we all want and for which we have prepared”.