Double Stabbing in Malaga ‘Was Over €30 Debt’

A STABBING of a father and son in Antequera, Malaga could have been over a €30 debt, it has emerged.

According to Malaga Hoy, police investigating the stabbing reported it could have been over a debt the suspect owed the victim.

One man has been arrested following the incident, which saw one 24-year-old man stabbed to death and his father left in a critical condition in Antequera, Malaga.

Police say the victim and the 21-year-old suspect, who were friends, began arguing when the victim asked for the money back.

According to police, the pair began arguing and their parents intervened, before the suspect took out a knife and stabbed his friend and his father.

The father received stab wounds to one arm and one leg, while his son was fatally stabbed.

Police say the suspect is another resident of the Garcia Prieto area the men lived in.

Emergency services received the first calls alerting them to the incident, sending out police and health services.

The man, aged around 50, reportedly received at least two stab wounds and was taken to hospital in critical condition and received surgery to reconstruct the tissues damaged by the stab wounds.

The National Police, with the help of Local Police, came out to prevent further fighting after reports of tension in the area.

After interviewing several witnesses, officers identified the alleged perpetrator of the double stabbing. He was located and arrested at his home.

The judicial commission also arrived accompanied by the funeral services, which removed the body for transfer to the Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML) in Malaga.

Investigators from the Specialised and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the Antequera police station are keeping an open investigation to clarify the circumstances of the crime in Malaga.