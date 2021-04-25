Denia Rugby Player Dies During Match

A RUGBY player from the Denia Barbarians has died during a match against Alzira.

The Rugby Federation of the Valencian Community (FRCV) said that the player began to feel ill in the fifteenth minute of the second half of the match yesterday and approached the stands where after a few minutes he was unconscious.

The federation said medical services tried to resuscitate him but could not prevent his death.

The 34-year-old had not been hit during the match, however at the start of the second half he began to feel unwell and came off the pitch to be attended.

Shortly afterwards, he lost consciousness and attempts to resuscitate him by the health workers that went to the sports grounds could not prevent his death.

The federation said: “From the FRCV we want to send a big hug to the family and the whole Denia team in these difficult times.”

