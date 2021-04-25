Day centre pledge

VERA town hall is currently examining locations for a day centre for the municipality’s senior citizens.

This was at the centre of discussions between Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco and Rafael Pasamontes, the Junta’s Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation delegate to Almeria.

“The regional government is working hard to make this a reality, dealing with the deadlines and formalities that are required for such an important project,” the delegate assured the Vera authorities.

