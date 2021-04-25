Multiple murder suspect arrested in Valencia

Cops in Valencia arrest Morrocan fugitive wanted over murder of six family members.

THE fugitive is suspected of stabbing his victims while they were sleeping before setting fire to their home, killing his brother and sister-in-law as well as their children and two young grandchildren.

The horrific killings took place in the city of Salé, Morocco, last February following a dispute over an inherited plot of land, according to National Police.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An International Arrest Warrant was issued by Moroccan authorities, and the fugitive was arrested by cops in Castellón in the Valencian Community.

An investigation was launched just over a week ago after Moroccon authorities alerted Spanish police to the possibility the alleged multiple murderer could have been living in Spain for some time.

Detectives traced the detained to a property in Castellon where he had reportedly been living since 2020 with his wife and one of his children.

Police watched the property for several days before making an arrest as he made his way to his car.

He has been placed in the hands of the judicial authority.

🚩Detenido en #Castellón un fugitivo buscado en #Marruecos por asesinar a seis miembros de su familia

Los hechos sucedieron el pasado mes de febrero por una disputa familiar a raíz de una herencia que le enfrentó con varios miembros de su familia pic.twitter.com/DyHBfrodvR — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 25, 2021

A fugitive wanted over an €18 million betting scam was arrested on the Costa Blanca this week.

A European Arrest and Extradition Warrant had been issued for the 64-year-old Belgian man in relation to the huge scam in which he conned millions out of his victims.

A lengthy investigation led the National Police to Alicante town Alfaz del Pi, where the fugitive and his sister were discovered hiding out having fled Belgium in May 2020.

Between 2008 and 2012 in the Belgian city of Liege, allegedly with the help of his sister, the detainee reportedly managed to defraud millions by promising to place sports bets for his victims, bets that were never made.

The fugitive was awaiting trial in his home country having been charged with document forgery, fraud and money laundering. He faces a three-year prison sentence.