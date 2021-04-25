Cartagena capitalises on staycation trend with ‘weekend getaway’ tourism campaign.

THE ‘Cartagena has a plan’ initiative is picking up pace in the reactivation of tourism and the hotel sector in Cartagena with tourist getaways, according to the city council.

These packages include nights in local accommodation along with tourist tours at competitive prices for weekends.

“The getaways offer options for all tastes and for all audiences – from hotels of different categories in coastal, rural or urban enclaves to visits to the most emblematic monuments of the port city, through to varied leisure activities and accompanied by the rich local cuisine.” said the council in a statement.

“This great cultural, gastronomic and leisure offer can be purchased at really affordable prices,” it added.

The initiative was launched on March 19, to coincide with the San Jose festivities, and, according to the council, 31 getaways with reservations of two and three nights in hotels have already been made.

“This means 67 overnight stays in hotels three, four and five stars in the city, campsites, tourist apartments and rural accommodation in the municipality.

“Accommodation offers in beach establishments that are attached to this plan will be reactivated at the time they resume their activity for the summer season, as these coastal establishments concentrate almost half of the total of 1,000 overnight stays purchased by the City Council,” added the local authority.

Councillor for Tourism, Cristina Perez, explained: “Cartagena Has A Plan’ was born at first to help the accommodation sector, severely affected by the pandemic, but with a vocation of continuity to also contribute to reviving tourism in our city.

The packages include sightseeing tours of Roman and Mediterranean Cartagena, with tickets to visit the Roman Forum Quarter, the Roman Theatre, and the ascent to the Cabo de Palos Lighthouse.

To find out more, visit: www.turismo.cartagena.es and www.cartagenapuertodeculturas.com.