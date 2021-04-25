Brussels Wants To End Spains ‘Virtually Toll-Free’ Paradise For Drivers.

Did you know that Spain is looked upon by its European neighbours as being an almost ‘toll-free paradise’? This could be about to end however as pressure from Brussels could mean that after years of mostly toll-free driving, Spanish roads could become a lot more expensive.

According to recent reports, the Spanish government has already drafted a project to present in Brussels in which it describes how it will introduce a toll system across its network of motorways and high-capacity roads to cover their burdening maintenance costs. It is now understood that Spain’s national government has wanted to introduce toll systems in line with its EU neighbours for a couple of years now.

Confused? The government announced only recently announced that some toll roads will become free!

Some sections of the AP-1 and different sections of the AP-7 and AP-4 are already free and more toll roads will become free during 2021. 2021 was supposed to mark the transition of more toll roads becoming free in Spain. The plan not to extend the concessions on the toll roads once their signed contract periods have concluded still remains in force.