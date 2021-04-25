Brave girl, 12, calls Sevilla emergency hotline as ‘drunk dad’ beats her mother.

A YOUNG schoolgirl called an emergency hotline as her mother, 30, was being brutally beaten by her father who had reportedly returned home drunk before attacking her.

According to Sevilla police, the woman had injuries to her face and neck when they arrived at the scene on Friday night, April 23.

Sevilla City Council confirmed it was the terrified young daughter who had called Emergencias Sevilla to report the late night assault at the family home.

When local police arrived at the property they reportedly heard the 37-year-old detainee shouting and making death threats to the woman from outside.

They repeatedly banged on the front door, but nobody answered at first.

The brave girl, 12, eventually let the police in and told officers her father was trying to flee through the back door.

He was found about 100 metres from the house as he tried to get into a neighbouring property where his brother lives.

He was arrested, taken into police custody and is now in the hands of the judicial authority.

The young girl’s mother told officers she had argued with her partner of 15 years, with whom she shares two daughters, the second being seven-years-old.

The mother-of-two said her husband had arrived at the family home under the influence of alcohol, and began threatening, insulting and shouting at her for no apparent reason.

She was treated for injuries to her face and neck.

Members of the public took to Twitter to praise the girl and call for more awareness. One wrote: “If this young girl has been capable of this, it is because she feels she can. Let’s continue to denounce (gender violence) all of us, family, friends, media…”

While another added: “Gender violence is horrible and a scourge…and the most horrible thing for some children to have to live in these situations. What a dangerous society we are feeding.”

Una niña (12) avisa al ☎️092 @PoliciaSevilla porque su madre (30) estaba siendo agredida por su padre (37) tras llegar ebrio a su casa.

Fue detenido cuando trataba de salir de su casa por otra puerta.#PolicíaLocal #Gobernación @Ayto_Sevilla https://t.co/Wn2NsZIGja pic.twitter.com/ds5IyhFc1e — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) April 23, 2021