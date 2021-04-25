ALHAURÍN DE LA TORRE Zip Wire Attraction To Open On May 15 at Sunview Park Adventure



The longest zip line in the whole of Andalucía, and one of the longest in the country, will open on May 15th, in the municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre, Málaga, at the ‘Sunview Park Adventure’ leisure space, which is dedicated to adventure sports.

Owned by the Vallejo family, this attraction was originally scheduled to open in the final quarter of 2020, but the pandemic restrictions meant they had to put their plans on hold, but from May 15th, they will be open from 10am through to 10.30pm, from Thursday to Sunday, including during holidays.

An absolute must for adrenaline junkies, whether you are experienced, or a beginner, three types of rides will be available, either alone, or accompanied.

There will be a ride called the Superman position, during which a maximum speed of up to 100 km per hour can be reached, either seated or in tandem, with two people seated, but there will be a minimum age and weight restriction in force.

To enjoy this zip wire, you leave your vehicle at the starting point of the wire, and after completion, ‘Sunview Park Adventure’ has an off-road shuttle vehicle that will take you back to the starting point.

Antonio Vallejo, the administrator of the facilities, pointed out that visitors will enjoy a double experience, “On the one hand, they will travel more than 1,300 metres from a bird’s eye view, and on the other, they will enjoy an off-road ride taking in the wonderful views of the natural environment”.

He also explained that “no previous experience is needed to enjoy the attraction, you just have to follow the instructions of the technical team at all times”.

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall issued a statement containing the prices, which will be €26 for an individual, or €45 for the tandem ride, with a group discount of five per cent for more than six persons together. The company are working on a website that will offer tickets for sale online very soon, as reported by 101tv.es.

