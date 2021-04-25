A bridge too few

THE driver of a cement-mixer lorry chose the wrong bridge to cross the River Segura at the end of March.

A tree was blocking his view and he failed to see a warning sign that barred heavy vehicles from the metal bridge linking El Raal, an outlying Murcia City district, and La Basca in Beniel.

The bridge collapsed when the vehicle was half-way across, sending the lorry and a mass of girders and tarmac into the river.

Despite the apparently disastrous accident the driver, who is from Elche, was able to escape through the cab window although he was later transferred to hospital.

Three weeks later the ruined bridge, and the lorry were still blocking the riverbed.

THE Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS), responsible for the area’s waterways has now called on Murcia city hall and Beniel’s own local government to decide together on how to remove the lorry and the remains of the bridge from the river.

The CHS revealed that this would require draining this part of the river which is less than two kilometres away from Orihuela.

Although this could potentially affect the irrigation water that Vega Baja growers depend upon for their crops, the CHS explained that this will be transferred from Murcia to Orihuela using the infrastructure network that usually delivers Taja-Segura water.

