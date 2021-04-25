200 Protest Against Plans for Nerja Golf Course

PROTESTORS have come out to demonstrate again plans for a new golf course and 680 homes in Maro, Nerja.

The protestors came out to demonstrate against the news of a planned golf course in Nerja.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the protestors are asking Nerja council not to sign an agreement they plan to approve for the golf course.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Around 200 people from local protest groups gathered at the Maro public car park asking the council not to approve the plans for a golf course, 680 homes and a hotel.

The protest, which was not authorised by the Central Government Subdelegation in Malaga, took place without arrests, although police were present.

The news comes after Nerja’s two governing parties, the Partido Popular (PP) and Cuidadanos, are meeting to move the plans for the golf course, homes and hotel forward.

The parties will reportedly approve an agreement with company Azucarera Larios to use the 250 hectares of land for creating the homes, hotels, shops and golf course.

After the initiative first proposed in April 2015 was stopped by the previous tripartite council team, Nerja council has now carried out a study of concerns reported by political parties, environmental groups, and residents over the plans.

The plans, which are valued at € 311 million, caused controversy when they were first announced, before new plans were published.

The council will reportedly approve the new plans which say “the goal is the creation of a space of tourist excellence that is a tourist destination itself, within the destination of Nerja.”

The plans also say they will, “accept the plan to modernize and promote the tourism sector under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism.”