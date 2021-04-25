20 People Arrested In Criminal Network From Malaga And Cordoba

20 PEOPLE have been arrested and two more are under investigation for their part in a criminal network in Malaga and Cordoba.

The Guardia Civil, within the framework of Operation Teether, has taken down a criminal organisation dedicated mainly to cocaine trafficking, in the provinces of Malaga and Córdoba. They arrested 20 people and two more are under investigation for their parts in the alleged drug trafficking offences and memberships in a criminal organisation.

21 kilograms of cocaine, 30 kilograms of hashish and €1,029,000 (£897,247.13) in cash has been found in the operation, as reported by the General Directorate of the Guardia Civil. In the operation, 23 homes, two parking spaces, two storage rooms, a farm and fifteen vehicles have been investigated.

Last June, investigators learned that a criminal group based in various Andalusian towns were involved in drug trafficking. Following investigations, the officers were able to determine that these people were hiding the cocaine in sophisticated double bottoms located in various parts of the vehicles, requiring a sequence of actions (known only to the driver) to access the drugs.

Officers were also able to determine that drug and money transactions were carried out inside underground garages. The officers intercepted one of the shipments, finding three kilograms of cocaine in the vehicle, which required a complex system to dismantle. The driver was arrested.

The agents went to the home of the detained person where they found two other members of the organisation with money and jewellery, both of whom were then detained. The Guardia Civil has pointed out that one of the drug shipments was intercepted when members of the organisation hid it in bushes near the road they were travelling on after noticing the existence of a police checkpoint.

The first phase of the operation was then carried out in which five houses were searched in the towns of Torremolinos, Estepona and Malaga, where officers discovered seven kilograms of cocaine, €450,000 (£392,382.13) in cash, five vehicles, computer equipment and important documentation relating to the investigation.

The second phase of exploitation of the operation was carried out two weeks later, with 12 more searches in the provinces of Malaga and Córdoba, arrests of 20 people and two under investigation, the seizing another ten kilograms of cocaine, 30 kilograms of hashish, €579,000 (£504,865.00) in cash and seven vehicles.

Source: Malaga Hoy