A YOUNG man has been killed after being stabbed in a fight in Antequera, Malaga.

His father has also been injured after being stabbed while the young man was killed in the fight in Antequera, Malaga.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the National Police have arrested a person accused of stabbing them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police say the suspect is another resident of the Garcia Prieto area the men lived in.

The 24-year-old man died after he was stabbed during the fight, while his father was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Emergency services received the first calls alerting them to the incident, sending out police and health services. According to witnesses, several people were injured during a brawl in the area of Garcia Prieto in Malaga.

After emergency services arrived, they found the two victims who had been stabbed with a knife. The young man died at the scene, while the father was taken to hospital.

The man, aged around 50, reportedly received at least two stab wounds and was taken to hospital in a critical condition and will now need surgery to reconstruct the tissues damaged by the stab wounds.

The National Police, with the help of Local Police, came out to prevent further fighting after reports of tension in the area.

After interviewing several witnesses, officers identified the alleged perpetrator of the double stabbing. He was located and arrested at his home.

The judicial commission also arrived accompanied by the funeral services, which removed the body for transfer to the Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML) in Malaga.

Investigators from the Specialised and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the Antequera police station are keeping an investigation open to clarify the circumstances of the crime in Malaga.

The news comes after several other stabbings which have claimed the lives of young people on the Costa del Sol.