WHAT Would You Miss Most About Living Abroad I was asked yesterday

Being asked what I would miss most about living abroad, by a friend who called me from the UK yesterday, led to this sorry!

With the advent of Brexit, certain things changed in Spain for some people, while for others, life remained the same, because maybe they planned ahead better for the arrival of January 1st, 2021, when we Brits, expats, immigrants, whichever term we use to describe ourselves, were suddenly no longer part of the great European Community, as such.

We are in Europe, but not technically a part of it anymore, and although I have no intention of leaving, thankfully I made myself fully legal in Spain many years ago, I am a full resident, I have my Spanish driving licence, but yes, I have temporarily relocated to Portugal, before anybody tries to pick me up on that point.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my 30 plus years in Spain, though I have to admit that I have not picked up the language as much as I should have, something I am extremely embarrassed about, and I couldn’t imagine not living in what is for the biggest part of the year, a warm climate.

It’s easy to take for granted the beaches, the good quality of life, the wonderful food, even the roads, which although often a bit like the old ‘Wacky Races’ cartoon, are far superior to anything that the UK motorways have to offer, we don’t have to endure 2 or 3-mile traffic jams and roadworks for most of the year, as I hear from friends living in the UK who travel a lot.

Now that I can get PG Tips teabags regularly, I am set really, and with all the alarm in January about Brexit and the import problems, my cups of tea are still available every day.

I found the majority of Spanish people friendly, and tolerant of my lack of knowledge of the language, Spanish food is lovely, especially gambas pil-pil, and paella when done properly, oh boy, and yes, I love a glass of proper sangria too.

OK, so Spanish paperwork can often be a pain to get done, but then, I have had a fantastic gestor for the last 25 years who handles all that for me, which I pay for the pleasure of yes, but it doesn’t half save me a headache.

There is plenty more, but I am limited on space for the moment, maybe I will add to this soon, Part 2 will be coming …….maybe I’ll turn it into a series!

