Virtually in Poland

Linda Hall
Virtually in Poland
ONLINE PROMOTION: The Costa de Almeria brand attended the Meet Hiszpania tourism trade fair Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Costa de Almeria brand was introduced recently to Polish travel agents.

The virtual three-day trade fair, Meet Hiszpania, included workshops, webinars, networking sessions and other activities.  It was organised by Turespaña, the official body that promotes Spanish holiday destinations worldwide, and Spain’s Tourism Office (OET) in Warsaw.

According to statistics from Spain’s National Statistics Office (INE), 165,000 Polish tourists visited Andalucia in 2018, spending 600,000 nights in the region, a 4.4 per cent rise on the previous year.

Pre-Covid, Polish tourism was steadily increasing in Almeria province, with several weekly fights to Gdansk, Katowice and Warsaw during the summer months.

“With events like these we can put national and international focus on Almeria,” said Fernando Gimenez who heads the provincial council’s Tourism department.

“Once circumstances permit, Almeria will be present on the Polish tourism market.”


As well as Costa de Almeria, two of the province’s hotel complexes took part in Meet Hiszpania, as well as the Almeria Spanish School which offers Spanish courses for foreigners.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

