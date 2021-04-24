Rincón de la Victoria Police Start Removing Abandoned Vehicles

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Police Start Removing Abandoned Vehicles from the streets



The Rincón de la Victoria Local Police force has initiated a campaign aimed at removing deteriorated and abandoned vehicles from the streets, an action which has already resulted in the location of 55 vehicles in the first ten days, with 38 having been the subject of administrative proceedings, and the remaining ones withdrawn from circulation by their owners.

Borja Ortiz, the councillor responsible for the area said, “it is a campaign that we have started in the streets and avenues of the municipality, and which aims to improve the state of public health and safety, renewing the image that it presents, in addition to freeing up unduly occupied parking space, to offer the largest number of parking spaces for the benefit of neighbours and commercial activity”.

Francisco Salado, the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, commented, “this type of action is essential to establish a better control and organization of parking and order of circulation on public roads in the municipality”.

The procedure followed by the Local Police is first they detect any vehicle in a state of deterioration, and a sticker is placed on its window informing the owner that after 16 days parked in the same location it is in violations of article 20.18 of the Municipal Traffic Ordinance, and that after one month the vehicle is considered urban solid waste and will be removed by the grua.

The councillor added, “the person who wishes to dispose of his vehicle in a state of deterioration on public roads, the Local Police will carry out the procedures at no cost to the owner of the vehicle”, as reported by diariosur.es.

