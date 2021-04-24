Rincon de la Victoria Announces Radio Show to Help Local Businesses

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced a new radio show to help local businesses.

According to Rincon de la Victoria council, the Department of Commerce, together with the Municipal Radio and business groups has begun a new show to help commerce in the area.

The council said: “The new ‘Let’s Trade’ programme aims to provide a space for traders, entrepreneurs and hoteliers to publicise their activity and explain how they are doing in the pandemic.”

The Department of Commerce of the City of Rincon de la Victoria, working with the municipal radio station, the Associations of Merchants and Entrepreneurs (ACERV), Hostellers (AEHMRV) and the Group of Women Entrepreneurs have created a new space dedicated to helping the commercial sector in the municipality.

The mayor of Commerce, Maria de la Paz Couto said that the initiative was proposed for the Rincon Rincon Plan, “and now we are launching it to offer traders, self-employed and small entrepreneurs the opportunity to boost their business, to talk about their daily work and to know first-hand how they are finding the pandemic.”

The show, called ‘Let’s trade,’ will be broadcast on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the morning, for people “who work every day from their establishments and shops,” says Roberto Lopez, journalist and host of the programme.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, spoke about the importance of continuing to support traders in the pandemic, “and this time through public radio that is available to all,” to talk about businesses.

The news comes as Spain announced plans to introduce vaccine passports in June in a move to help tourism and businesses by opening up travel to those who have received the vaccine.