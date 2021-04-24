Police Smash Car Gang Stealing High-Performance Cars In Portugal For Sale In Spain

Police Smash Car Gang Specialising In Stealing High-Performance Cars In Portugal For Sale In Spain

The National Police forces of Granada, Madrid, and Malaga, in a joint operation, have dismantled a sophisticated criminal group suspected of stealing top-of-the-range vehicles in Portugal, moving them to Spain, where, in an elaborate scheme, they were reregistered with false documentation to pass them off as imported vehicles, and then sold.

Full communication and exchange of information between the police forces of Portugal and Spain led to the capture of this gang, after an initial report from SIRENE to the National Police, that a high-end vehicle stolen in Portugal could possibly be on the way into Spain, using false documentation.

The Portuguese Polícia Judiciária de Vila Real reported that they were carrying out an operation to investigate a gang involved in counterfeiting, fraud, and theft of vehicles, and as a result of more communication, three more high-end vehicles were intercepted in Spain, the first two being found in Granada, and then Huelva.