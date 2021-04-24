Novelda launches ‘A Tree for Every Pedal’ campaign

Tara Rippin
Novelda launches A Tree for Every Pedal campaign
CREDIT: Ayto de Novelda

Novelda launches ‘A Tree for Every Pedal’ campaign to help reduce CO2 levels in the municipality, achieve a greener town and promote the use of urban bicycles.

THE council has linked up with local bike shop A Pedals which will donate a tree to the town for every bike sold as part of an initiative to mark its 10th anniversary.

Environment councillor, Lourdes Abad, said the aim is “make bicycles visible as a green means of transport, ideal for travelling around Novelda, which helps us fight pollution and protect the environment”.

“This is an initiative that promotes a means of ecological and sustainable transport and helps to improve the environmental quality of our population by planting trees in urban areas.”

She added that the campaign is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the 2030 Agenda that sets out to “achieve more sustainable towns and stop deforestation and desertification ”

The environmental department has also joined the SOS NIDOS initiative, an awareness campaign that aims to protect bird nests and nature in urban environments.


As part of the campaign, launched by the NGO SEOBirdlife, the council has installed 35 nest boxes for birds along stretches of the Vinalopó river and in green areas to encourage the nesting of birds and stop the progressive decline of their populations in urban areas.

“The loss of nesting sites is one of the main threats to urban birds, species in most cases migratory, which play a fundamental role in the control of flying insects,” said Abad.

“These birds, integrated into the urban environment, are capable of eating 2,000 flies and mosquitoes in a single day, becoming useful fauna for biological control,” she added.


In most cases, birds and nests “are protected by European and national legislation, the destruction of this type of construction being a crime”, said the councillor, encouraging the public to check out the internet for ideas on how to create their own nest boxes at home.

