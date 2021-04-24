Nerja Takes Step Forward in New Golf Course and Homes

NERJA has taken a step forward in creating a new golf course and 680 homes in the Vega de Maro.

According to Nerja council, the two parties governing, the Partido Popular (PP) and Cuidadanos, are meeting to move the plans forward.

The parties will reportedly approve an agreement with company Azucarera Larios to use the 250 hectares of land for creating the homes, hotels, shops and golf course.

After the initiative first proposed in April 2015 was stopped by the previous tripartite council team, Nerja council has now carried out a study of concerns reported by political parties, environmental groups, and residents over the plans.

The plans, which are valued at €311 million, caused controversy when they were first announced, before new plans were published.

The council will reportedly approve the new plans which say “the goal is the creation of a space of tourist excellence that is a tourist destination itself, within the destination of Nerja.”

The plans also say they will, “accept the plan to modernise and promote the tourism sector under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism.”

It added it will, “propose to the Ministry of the Presidency the allocation to the Accelerating Unit of Projects of the Board of the projects of the golf course, hotels and urbanisation for the fulfilment of the basic objectives of the Autonomous Community.”

In July 2020, the Councillor for the Presidency, Elias Bendodo, said during a visit to Nerja that the plan “must have” environmental protection.

The plans also said: “Tourism, boosts the municipality, not only complementing what it offers, but improving it with the new high-end hotels and golf course equipment and other attractions for tourists.”