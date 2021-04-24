Nerja beach awarded distinguished Ecoplayas 2021 flag.

BURRIANA beach has achieved national recognition with an Ecoplayas 2021 flag, awarded by the Technical Association for Waste Management and Environment ATEGRUS.

Councillor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, said that “this national recognition seeks to distinguish the quality of the beaches from an environmental, tourist and sustainability point of view, as well as equipment, maintenance, and their tourist development”.

Burriana beach has been recognised for its “commitment to the environment, highlighting the implementation of eco-innovations”.

The Ecoplayas 2021 flag commends the quality of the beach waters and sand, accessibility, equipment and services, such as showers, walkways, modules, beds, leisure activities and rescue and first aid systems.

Nerja council has also received praise for its substitution of detergents and conventional cleaning products in favour of others labeled with the European ecological label Ecolabel.

López added: “It is good news for our municipality that Burriana beach has been awarded this distinction. We continue working so that the beaches of Nerja and Maro appear this summer season in optimal conditions of quality and excellence, by modernising them and making them more sustainable”.

Burriana beach has other received recognitions and certificates such as the Q for Tourist Quality, the Andalucia Safe Beaches and Safe Tourism Certified distinctions for the implementation of a risk prevention system against Covid-19.

In other news, Nerja has this week taken a step forward in creating a new golf course and 680 homes in the Vega de Maro.

According to the council, the two parties governing, the Partido Popular (PP) and Cuidadanos, are meeting to move the plans forward.

The parties will reportedly approve an agreement with company Azucarera Larios to use the 250 hectares of land for creating the homes, hotels, shops and golf course.

The plans, which are valued at €311 million, caused controversy when they were first announced in 2015, before new plans were published.