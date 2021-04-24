Mountain bike half-marathon in Huercal-Overa

HUERCAL-OVERA hosts the first edition of the Villa de Huercal-Overa Mountain Bike Half-Marathon on Sunday, May 9.

Organised by the Andalucia Cycling Federation (FAC) and SDominguez Producciones, the event will be held between the Recinto Ferial fairground and the Ramblas from 9.30 onwards.

The 47-kilometre circuit includes a 923-metre ascent and numbers are limited to 350. There are categories for all ages and abilities, and participants can now register on the https://sdominguezproducciones.com/proximos-eventos website.

“Our municipality has a great number of cycling fans and they are really keen to get up on a mountain bike again and take part,” Huercal-Overa’s mayor Domingo Fernandez said.

