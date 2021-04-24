Marbella Council Improves Road Safety in Las Chapas

MARBELLA Council has announced plans to improve road safety in Las Chapas.

According to Marbella council, it will improve safety in Las Chapas by installing new street lighting on Avenida de Las Cumbres.

The Councillor for Works, Diego Lopez, visited the area together with the head of the district, Carlos Alcala, and said: “Almost 50 streetlights will be installed on a road that is more than a kilometre long, in addition to finishing the steel section not built due to various circumstances.”

He added that the council is carrying out various works in the area following requests from residents.

The politician said: “In 12 months a dozen major works have been carried out in Las Chapas,” adding, “much of it is due to the meetings that Alcala has daily with residents to find solutions for one of the largest districts in the municipality.”

Lopez said that the works are in addition to the ones carried out a few weeks ago on Calle Alcornoque.

He said: “We will continue to work along the same lines to meet the requests of residents in housing developments, which in most cases have to do with improving lighting, helping to strengthen security with this measure.”

Alacala said the plan “was very necessary because it is an access road to residential complexes located in the north, which have a lot of traffic and lacked lighting and steel on the left bank.”

