Man’s body found on the A-7 in Almeria in suspected hit-and-run

Man’s body found on the A7 in Almeria in suspected hit-and-run.

THE body of a dead man was discovered this morning, Saturday, April 24, on the A-7 as it passes through AlmerIa.

Emergencias 112 Andalucia received a call from a motorist at around 7am alerting the emergency services to a “motionless man” at the side of the road at kilometre 467 in hte Murcia direction.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



112 room notified the Guardia Civil Traffic Unit and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), both of which attended the scene.

EPES confirmed the 31-year-old man was dead on their arrival.

The Guard has launched a probe stating that “everything indicates that it could have been a hit-and-run accident, although all possible causes of this incident are being investigated”.

The body of a man was recently discovered on the El Censo beach in Adra, Almeria.

The shocking discovery was made on Wednesday, April 14 and was one of a series of bodies to be discovered along the Almeria coastline in recent weeks. A corpse was discovered on the shore of Vera earlier in April, only a day after two people were discovered floating in the sea between Garrucha and Mojacar.

Officers of the Judicial Police Unit (UOPJ) of the Guardia Civil began an investigation after the body was discovered in Adra in an advanced state of decomposition. The deceased is believed to have been in the water for quite some time.

The body was immediately transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Almeria so that an investigation could be carried out to try to identify the man.

Statistics from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), which is an organisation connected to the United Nations states that during 2020 tragically over 100 people were discovered to have died when using the Alboran Sea as a migratory route, or in the Almeria province coastal area.