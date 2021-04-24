Málaga Police Arrest ‘Red-Handed’, A Man Wanted For 14 Robberies

Chris King
Málaga Police Arrest 'Red-Handed', A Man Wanted For 14 Robberies
Málaga Police Arrest 'Red-Handed', A Man Wanted For 14 Robberies. image: policia nacional

MALÁGA Police Arrest ‘Red-Handed’, A 56-Year-Old Spanish Man Wanted For 14 Robberies

National Police officers in Málaga have arrested a wanted 56-year-old Spanish man, catching him ‘red-handed’ at the scene of his last crime, as he leaving a house he had just robbed.

An investigation had been launched back in February after as many as 14 robberies were reported in a short period of time by property owners in the districts of Parque Clavero and Limonar, in the capital, all committed by a criminal using the exact same modus operandi of scaling walls and breaking and entering via a window, and always during the daytime.

The police put an operation in place to identify the person, or persons responsible, then, on April 15, officers from the UDEV Robbery Group caught the suspect as he was exiting a home he had just broken into and robbed, trying to escape on foot but eventually being intercepted after a chase.

As a result of this one arrest, the investigators were able to link the man to the 14 previous robberies, and it turned out that the suspect was a highly experienced robber who had 68 previous convictions for similar activity, spending time in prison.

A subsequent search of the man’s home revealed numerous items that had been previously been reported stolen, including mobile phones, jewellry and watches, bicycles, and also officers found a complete set of professional lock picks.


The detainee was placed before a judge in the Court of Instruction No14 in Málaga, where the judge sentenced him to prison, as reported by elcasomalaga.com.

