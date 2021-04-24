KATIE PRICE’S Latest TV Documentary Will Air Next Week On Channel 4



Katie Price has just finished filming her latest documentary, in which she speaks of her experiences with cosmetic surgery, a topic which the 42-year-old is well educated to talk about, having had her very first surgery back in 1998, when she had implants to take her boobs up to a size 32C.

Now, reveals The Sun, the recently engaged Katie has vowed she will never go under the knife again, after opening up in this documentary about her botched surgery with breast implants, which caused her to get repeated infections in her breasts.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Katie’s documentary will air on Channel 4 next week on ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’, the daytime show that Katie recently landed a job on as a reporter, which is hosted by 38-year-old Steph McGovern, and it sounds very much like Katie has not held back, with a source telling The Sun, “Katie is known for having cosmetic surgery and she’ll be an open book for the documentary”.

They continued, “She is keen to speak out on every little detail, including the ops that went wrong, and the ones that she thought were successful. Katie will be talking to surgeons and other people who have had cosmetic surgery too – as well as discussing body image and how social media like Instagram has made people’s self-confidence worse”.

Adding, “Katie will also reflect on why she chose to get surgery in the first place – way back in the ’90s! She filmed the scenes this week and the doc will air during Steph’s Packed Lunch next week”.

It is known that last year the 42-year-old celebrity flew to Turkey to have lipo, a facelift, a Brazilian bum lift, and a boob reduction, and she has said that as a result she now has a “dream body”, having previously returned to her normal boob size for the first time in 16 years in 2015, by having the implants removed, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/