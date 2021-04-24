Hotels Demanding ‘Clarity’ Over Summer Tourist Restrictions

HOTELS in Andalucia are demanding clarity over summer restrictions on tourism.

According to Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy, a member of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs (Aehcos) has asked the government to give clarity on the restrictions which may affect tourism.

James Floyer, member of Aehcos, said he wanted the Andalucian government to set out, “who will be able to travel, the capacity of restaurants or swimming pools,” as well as limitations on the public road or on beaches.

He added: “We want hotels to open.”

The businessman said most Costa del Sol hotels are due to open in June, while reservations are at 6 per cent for May, 15 per cent for June, and 25 per cent for July.

He also spoke about the importance of British tourism for the Costa del Sol, which accounts for “20 per cent of customers who come to the coast annually”, adding that the rate of vaccinations in Spain would affect whether it is added to the UK’s green light travel list.

Floyer said travellers who travel to green list countries, “will not have to do 10 days of quarantine on return.”

He added: “The faster we get vaccinated, the faster they will come.”

The news comes after Spain announced its vaccine passport programme will be in place in June.

The government also said that visitors to Spain with vaccine passports will not need tests or have to quarantine.

The general secretary of Digital Health, Information and Innovation Alfredo Gonzalez, confirmed that travellers from Europe to Spain that hold vaccine passports will not need to quarantine or pay for tests.

Mr Gonzalez said the free certificate will allow officials to check if a person has ever had the virus, if they have had a recent test, or if they had received the vaccine.