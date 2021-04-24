Giving them a chance in Roquetas

ROQUETAS town hall will make its sports, cultural and leisure facilities available to children in care.

Gabriel Amat recently formalised the agreement with Rafael Pasamontes, the Junta’s delegate to Almeria for Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation.

“I want to thank Rafa for being here today and for counting on the town hall to collaborate on this project to assist children in care,” Amat said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We are going to make our help available to young people who, for whatever reason, are in this situation,” the mayor continued.

“We are going to continue working along these lines, as this administration has always done.”

The agreement is aimed at assisting the development of children and young people in care while helping to prevent and eradicate the disadvantaged circumstances and risk of social exclusion they often experience inside the protection system.

The agreement applies equally to children in emergency and temporary foster care and those in residential centres as well as over-18s who were formerly in care and now live in housing provided by the Junta.

“Our object is to provide them with an incentive and a happier childhood,” Pasamontes said. “We want them to be able to get on in life and have opportunities.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here