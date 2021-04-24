Giving them a chance in Roquetas

Linda Hall
JUNTA AGREEMENT: Roquetas will provide sports, cultural and leisure facilities available to children in care Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

ROQUETAS town hall will make its sports, cultural and leisure facilities available to children  in care.

Gabriel Amat recently formalised the agreement with Rafael Pasamontes, the Junta’s delegate to Almeria for Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation.

“I want to thank Rafa for being here today and for counting on the town hall to collaborate on this project to assist children in care,” Amat said.

“We are going to make our help available to young people who, for whatever reason, are in this situation,” the mayor continued.

“We are going to continue working along these lines, as this administration has always done.”

The agreement is aimed at assisting the development of children and young people in care while helping to prevent and eradicate the disadvantaged circumstances and risk of social exclusion they often experience inside the protection system.


The agreement applies equally to children in emergency and temporary foster care and those in residential centres as well as over-18s who were formerly in care and now live in housing provided by the Junta.

“Our object is to provide them with an incentive and a happier childhood,” Pasamontes said.  “We want them to be able to get on in life and have opportunities.”

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

