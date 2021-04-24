Gift baskets for new arrivals

HUERCAL-OVERA’S newborn babies can expect to receive a gift basket from the town hall.

Families’ councillor Dolores Fernandez revealed that each baby will receive a lined wicker basket that contains a towel, blanket, sponge, gel and a cuddly toy.

Fernandez thanked members of the local Asociacion La Filgrana who have “done so much work and with such pleasure” to produce some of the presents in the basket which is worth €50 in all.

The councillor herself will present the baskets in person to all families that have a new addition at the end of each month, the town hall announced.

