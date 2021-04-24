Free books for toddlers born in 2020.

IN a bid to encourage reading among pre-school children, Aspe Council is giving a free ‘Cradle Tales’ book to all children born in 2020 as part of a week-long initiative inspired by World Book Day.

And from now until April 30, the Rubén Darío de Aspe Library is hosting XXIX Book Week with sessions to encourage reading for primary school children from first to fourth year.

The sessions will take place both in the library and in participating schools, with all Covid prevention measures in place.

The library is also hosting a talk ‘Symbolism in traditional stories’, which will be given by story-therapist Miriam Díez on Wednesday, April 28 and on Friday, April 30, within its normal storytime session, children will be treated to ‘Tales from Here and Beyond’ by Miguel Ángel Montilla.

Parents are asked to reserve places in advance.

With older young people in mind, Aspe Council has joined forces with Novelda Town Hall, through their youth councils, to stage JOOP is a pilot program of the Institut Valencia de la Joventut (IVAJ) co-financed by the European Social Fund that seeks to improve the employability of young people between 16 and 21-years-old.

JOOP uses motivational and coaching strategies as well as teaching techniques in technical skills that help these young people to continue their studies, finding a method of training that motivates them as individuals.

“It is not a regular program, but rather has a much more applied and motivating approach for young people. The success of the JOOP program is reflected in the fact that 62 per cent of the participants from the entire Valencian Community in the program have returned to study or are working,” said Aspe Council.

“The program is an excellent opportunity for those young people who have disengaged from the educational system and need guidance and motivation to resume their lives,” added youth councillor, Jonatan Molina.