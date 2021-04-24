THE Public Prosecutor is asking for four years in prison for two insurance agents accused of fraud in Motril.

The pair also face €3,240 in fines after they allegedly obtained insurance pay outs on policies.

Prosecutors say the two obtained payments from 46 clients for non-existent insurance policies after the victims were sold insurance policies which were never processed.

The suspects allegedly pretended to set up car-insurance policies and home-insurance policies in Motril in 2013 and 2014 for new clients and ones who already had insurance policies in their office.

According to the Public Prosecutor, “they had the intention to lead the victims to erroneously believe that their vehicles and homes were correctly covered by an insurance policy obtained through them, charging in cash or debited from their bank accounts the periodic premium payments.”

The news comes after a court sentenced a man over a € 108,000 Porsche insurance fraud in Marbella.

A ruling sentenced the man for the insurance fraud, which saw one suspect claim their € 108,000 Porsche had been stolen in Marbella.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after reporting his car stolen following a high-speed chase with police in a bid to avoid being prosecuted.

The car’s owner later put in an insurance claim for the car, however a court has now found the man’s claim was false and have ordered him and his daughter to each pay € 8,100, as well as the € 108,000 for the car.

The court also sentenced the man to two-and-a-half years in prison for the fraud, while he was also found guilty of reckless driving and given a further one year and three months in prison after it emerged he also had two previous arrests for driving offenses.

His daughter was sentenced to two years in prison for the fraud.