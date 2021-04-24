Diputacion is a top investor

ALMERIA’S provincial council spent more on public works than any other Diputacion in Andalucia for the second year running.

The annual report from the Andalucia Circle of Construction, Consultancy and Public Works Companies (CEACOP) revealed that in 2020 the Diputacion spent almost €25 million on improving, maintaining or constructing infrastructure.

The CEACOP document also drew attention to the fact that €21.4 million – 86.6 per cent – of the last year’s contracts went to Andalucia firms.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Oscar Liria, the councillor who heads the Diputacion’s Public Works department, pointed out that practically all of this work was carried out during the pandemic although construction was halted for months.

“We managed to maintain the level of tenders and contracts despite all the difficulties produced by the pandemic,” Liria said.

“We also spent almost another €20 million in contracts linked to projects that CEACOP did not include in its report,” he added.

“All of this corresponds to the Diputacion’s mission of adopting the role of a town hall for all the province’s town halls in order to provide municipalities with more – and better – public services that improve quality of life for Almeria residents,” Liria said.

“Investing in public works is one of our greatest weapons in linking areas and creating equal opportunities.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here