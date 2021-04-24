Defendants Found Guilty of Malaga Murder

THE two men accused of murdering a Malaga man in 2017 have been found guilty.

A court in Malaga has found the men guilty following the Malaga murder.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the two men have been found guilty of murdering Pablo Podadera, who was beaten while trying to break up a fight in Malaga.

The court also found two other men guilty of covering up the crime.

The trial took place after a court of Malaga had previously sentenced the two murder suspects to three years and two months in prison for the death of the young man, following the verdict of the jury which found both young people guilty of a crime of injuries and another of reckless homicide. Two other defendants were acquitted of covering up the offence.

However, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) overturned the sentences of the two defendants convicted of killing the man, as well as the resolution that acquitted the other two defendants in this case, ordering a new trial.

The incident took place in April 2017 when the victim, Pablo Podadera, went out with friends in Malaga and saw a fight breaking out. He stepped in to stop it but was allegedly hit by the two of the defendants and died.

The Andalucian High Court upheld in its judgment the appeals presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution on behalf of the family of the man, who called his killing a murder.

The court also found there was no evidence to acquit the two men accused of covering up the killing, and overturned the sentence.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested 18 years in prison for two of those accused of a crime of murder and two years in prison for two other young people accused of covering it up and a new trial has taken place in Malaga.